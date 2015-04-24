FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
El Salvador lawmakers approve issuance of $900 mln in debt
April 24, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

El Salvador lawmakers approve issuance of $900 mln in debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR, April 24 (Reuters) - El Salvadoran lawmakers late Thursday voted to allow the government to issue up to $900 million in debt to fund security and social programs.

Lawmakers voted 56-28 to approve the debt issuance, with conservative opposition party ARENA voting against a coalition led by leftist president Salvador Sanchez Ceren’s party.

El Salvador’s debt has reached nearly $16 billion, or about 60 percent of gross domestic product, according to the central bank. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

