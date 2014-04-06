FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Salvador president-elect plans 'routine' health check-up abroad
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 6, 2014 / 10:13 PM / 3 years ago

El Salvador president-elect plans 'routine' health check-up abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR, April 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s president-elect, Salvador Sanchez Ceren, said on Sunday he will travel abroad for a “routine” medical check-up ahead of assuming the presidency in June, and said he did not have any serious illness.

The 69-year-old Sanchez Ceren, a former Marxist rebel commander from the ruling Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, became the next president of the small coffee-exporting Central American nation last month.

“I‘m going for a check-up that I have all the time,” he told reporters, adding he would be leaving on Monday without specifying where he was headed or how long he would be gone. “These are routine check-ups and it’s not that I have any serious illness.”

Sanchez Ceren is set to take office on June 1.

“I need to be in good health to face the big challenges over the coming five years,” he added. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.