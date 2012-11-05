Moody's cuts El Salvador to Ba3, outlook stable

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cut El Salvador’s long-term government bond rating to Ba3 from Ba2 with a stable outlook, citing the country’s weak growth prospects.

The cut “captures Moody’s assessment of the sovereign credit challenges the country faces as a result of a weak growth outlook and its implications for debt ratios that, at present, are relatively high and have been on an upward trend,” Moody’s said in a statement.

El Salvador failed to meet some public spending goals in 2011, when it saw economic growth of 1.5 percent as public spending and debt soared past expectations. The country’s gross domestic product is seen rising between 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent this year.

Standard& Poor’s rates the country BB-minus with a stable outlook. Fitch rates El Salvador BB with a negative outlook.