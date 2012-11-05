FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts El Salvador to Ba3, outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Moody's cuts El Salvador to Ba3, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cut El Salvador’s long-term government bond rating to Ba3 from Ba2 with a stable outlook, citing the country’s weak growth prospects.

The cut “captures Moody’s assessment of the sovereign credit challenges the country faces as a result of a weak growth outlook and its implications for debt ratios that, at present, are relatively high and have been on an upward trend,” Moody’s said in a statement.

El Salvador failed to meet some public spending goals in 2011, when it saw economic growth of 1.5 percent as public spending and debt soared past expectations. The country’s gross domestic product is seen rising between 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent this year.

Standard& Poor’s rates the country BB-minus with a stable outlook. Fitch rates El Salvador BB with a negative outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.