UPDATE 1-S&P cuts El Salvador outlook to negative from stable
December 21, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-S&P cuts El Salvador outlook to negative from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday cut El Salvador’s sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable, citing the risk that political gridlock could weigh on growth.

The agency affirmed the country’s BB-minus sovereign rating.

“The outlook revision reflects the risk of a downgrade if political polarization continues to weigh on investment and GDP growth, resulting in a higher burden of fiscal and external debt,” Standard & Poor’s said in a statement.

Moody’s Investors Service rates El Salvador Ba3 with a stable outlook. Fitch rates the country BB with a negative outlook.

