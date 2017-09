CAIRO, March 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric on Monday reported a jump in annual net profit to 445.1 million Egyptian pounds ($58.34 million) in 2014 from 134.5 million the previous year.

The company recommended a dividend of one pound per share, it said in a statement to the Cairo bourse. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)