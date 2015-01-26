FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eltel prices share offering at 55-70 SEK/share
January 26, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eltel prices share offering at 55-70 SEK/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - El Tel:

* Eltel publishes its prospectus and announces the price range for its initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Eletel says final price in offering is expected to be set within a range of SEK 55-70 per share.

* Says the value of the Offer amounts to approximately SEK 2.8-3.1 billion and will provide the Company with gross proceeds of approximately SEK 1.3 billion before issue costs

* Says prices would result in market cap of around SEK 3.7-4.3 bln. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

