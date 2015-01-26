FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Eltel says to raise SEK 2.8-3.1 bln in IPO
January 26, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Eltel says to raise SEK 2.8-3.1 bln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show amount raised not company value)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Eltel, a supplier of technical services for infrastructure networks, said on Monday the final price in its initial public offering in Stockholm is expected to be between 55-70 crowns per share.

The prices given would value the company at 3.7-4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($444-516 million).

Eltel said it expects the first day of trading on Feb.6.

The value of the offering amounts to about 2.8-3.1 billion crowns and will provide the company of around 1.3 billion crowns before issue costs.

Eltel, owned by venture capital group 3i and BNP Paribas, is a provider of technical services to companies that own and operate infrastructure networks within power, communication, transport and defence.

$1 = 8.3272 Swedish crowns By Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson

