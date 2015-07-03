Elumeo shares start at issue price of 25 euros

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - Shares in jewellery seller Elumeo started trading at their issue price of 25 euros in their stock market debut in Frankfurt on Friday.

Market turmoil caused by fears of a potential Greek exit from the euro recently prompted German fashion group CBR , mortgage lender PBB and property developer Ado Properties to cancel their planned share listings for now.

Chorus Clean Energy extended its offer period in the hope that markets will calm down after Sunday’s referendum in Greece.

Shares in Sixt Leasing and in Windeln.de have fallen 5 percent and 37 percent respectively since their initial public offerings in early May.