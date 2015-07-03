FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elumeo shares start at issue price of 25 euros
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Elumeo shares start at issue price of 25 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - Shares in jewellery seller Elumeo started trading at their issue price of 25 euros in their stock market debut in Frankfurt on Friday.

Market turmoil caused by fears of a potential Greek exit from the euro recently prompted German fashion group CBR , mortgage lender PBB and property developer Ado Properties to cancel their planned share listings for now.

Chorus Clean Energy extended its offer period in the hope that markets will calm down after Sunday’s referendum in Greece.

Shares in Sixt Leasing and in Windeln.de have fallen 5 percent and 37 percent respectively since their initial public offerings in early May.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.