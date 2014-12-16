CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-ELZAB buys 47 pct stake in COMP's Comp Centrum Innowacji

(Corrects second bullet point to give nominal value of 52 million zlotys instead of 51 million zlotys. The company corrected its statement.)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych ELZAB SA :

* Said on Monday that following the consent of Supervisory Board it acquired 51,125 shares or 47 pct stake in Comp Centrum Innowacji sp. z o.o., a unit of COMP SA

* Stake in Comp Centrum Innowacji sp. z o.o. (CCI) was acquired at the nominal value of the shares which is equal to 52 million zlotys ($15.5 million)

* Comp Centrum Innowacji sp. z o.o. is engaged in implementation of new products for the whole COMP SA’s capital group (including the company)

* The acquisition of the stake in CCI is aimed at cooperation of the company and CCI on a common sales platform and development of new products

* The company sold to CCI the rights to the documentation and software of a sales platform that the company acquired for GBP 3.3 million ($5.2 million) net from VCO Limited

* CCI will pay for the documentation and software 21.5 million zlotys

