CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-ELZAB buys 47 pct stake in COMP's Comp Centrum Innowacji
#Corrections News
December 16, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-ELZAB buys 47 pct stake in COMP's Comp Centrum Innowacji

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet point to give nominal value of 52 million zlotys instead of 51 million zlotys. The company corrected its statement.)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych ELZAB SA :

* Said on Monday that following the consent of Supervisory Board it acquired 51,125 shares or 47 pct stake in Comp Centrum Innowacji sp. z o.o., a unit of COMP SA

* Stake in Comp Centrum Innowacji sp. z o.o. (CCI) was acquired at the nominal value of the shares which is equal to 52 million zlotys ($15.5 million)

* Comp Centrum Innowacji sp. z o.o. is engaged in implementation of new products for the whole COMP SA’s capital group (including the company)

* The acquisition of the stake in CCI is aimed at cooperation of the company and CCI on a common sales platform and development of new products

* The company sold to CCI the rights to the documentation and software of a sales platform that the company acquired for GBP 3.3 million ($5.2 million) net from VCO Limited

* CCI will pay for the documentation and software 21.5 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.6385 pounds $1 = 3.3623 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

