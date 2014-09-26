FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMA says to review Ebola experimental medicines to support treatment decisions
#Healthcare
September 26, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EMA says to review Ebola experimental medicines to support treatment decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency :

* Ebola outbreak: EMA to review experimental medicines to support treatment decisions

* At the moment, there are no approved medicines to protect from or treat Ebola

* Goal is to provide an overview of the current state of knowledge about the various experimental medicines to support decision-making by health authorities

* Started to review available information on Ebola treatments currently under development

* Review will focus on medicines under development that are used to treat people infected with the virus

* Has established a group of european experts who have specialised knowledge in vaccines, infectious diseases and clinical trial design to contribute to the global response against ebola.

* The group has proactively contacted developers of potential treatments for use in patients over the recent weeks

