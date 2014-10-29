FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMA advises on development plan for GSK Ebola vaccine
October 29, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EMA advises on development plan for GSK Ebola vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* EMA advises on development plan for GSK ebola vaccine

* Given scientific advice to GSK on its development plan for an Ebola vaccine

* EMA encourages companies to request rapid scientific advice for their development plans

* This is the first time in the current ebola outbreak that EMA has given ~rapid scientific advice using an accelerated procedure

* Initial review and any subsequent updates will be shared with healthcare decision-makers in countries affected by the current Ebola outbreak

* EMA will assess any data in a rolling review, as soon as they become available

