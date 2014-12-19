FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CHMP recommends Holoclar approval in EU
December 19, 2014

BRIEF-CHMP recommends Holoclar approval in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Medical Association

* Has recommended Holoclar, the first advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) containing stem cells, for approval in the European Union (EU)

* Recommendation was made by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) based on a robust assessment carried out by the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT), the agency’s expert committee for ATMPs.

* CAT and CHMP considered Holoclar provided a first treatment option for this rare eye condition and recommended a conditional marketing authorisation

* CHMP opinion will now be sent to the European Commission for the adoption of a decision on an EU-wide marketing authorisation Link to source: [bit.ly/1zEb2fz]

