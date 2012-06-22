FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agency wants new restrictions on two medicines
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 22, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

EU agency wants new restrictions on two medicines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - European drugs regulators on Friday recommended restricting the use of tolperisone and trimetazidine-containing medicines due to worries about the risk-benefit balance.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said doctors should no longer prescribe trimetazidine, a generic drug, for the treatment of patients with tinnitus, vertigo or disturbances in vision, and in patients with angina pectoris they should restrict its use to only a second-line or add-on therapy.

Patients taking trimetazidine should discuss alternatives with their doctor, it said.

EMA said its call for restriction on use of tolperisone, a generic muscle relaxant drug used to treat spasticity and muscle spasms, was due to concerns over hypersensitivity reactions.

“Taking into account that the risk of hypersensitivity reactions... the committee concluded that the benefits of tolperisone outweighed its risks only in the treatment of adults with post-stroke spasticity and only when used as an oral formulation,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Kate Kelland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.