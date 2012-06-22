EU agency backs Astra antibiotic, not Pfizer Gaucher drug

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Highlights of European Medicines Agency statement following monthly meeting of Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Positive opinions recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation, for the following medicines:

* Zinforo (ceftaroline), AstraZeneca antibiotic

* Enurev Breezhaler (glycopyrronium), Novartis lung drug

* Revestive (teduglutide), Nycomed/Takeda bowel drug

Negative opinions recommending the refusal of a marketing authorisation:

* Elelyso (taliglucerase), Pfizer Gaucher drug