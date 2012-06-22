FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agency backs Astra antibiotic, not Pfizer Gaucher drug
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 22, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

EU agency backs Astra antibiotic, not Pfizer Gaucher drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Highlights of European Medicines Agency statement following monthly meeting of Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Positive opinions recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation, for the following medicines:

* Zinforo (ceftaroline), AstraZeneca antibiotic

* Enurev Breezhaler (glycopyrronium), Novartis lung drug

* Revestive (teduglutide), Nycomed/Takeda bowel drug

Negative opinions recommending the refusal of a marketing authorisation:

* Elelyso (taliglucerase), Pfizer Gaucher drug

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.