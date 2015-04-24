EU regulators warn against combining hep C drugs with amiodarone

April 24 (Reuters) - European health regulators warned on Friday against using Gilead Sciences Inc’s and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s hepatitis C medicines along with amiodarone, a drug used to regulate the heartbeat of people with heart rhythm disorders.

The European Medicines Agency said there is a risk of severe bradycardia, or heart block, when Gilead's drug Harvoni or a combination of Gilead's Sovaldi and Bristol-Myers' Daklinza are used in patients who are also taking amiodarone. (bit.ly/1HvQg8n)

The agency’s committee for medicinal products for human use recommended that amiodarone only be used in patients taking these hepatitis C medicines if other anti-arrhythmics cannot be administered. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)