UAE'S Emaar Properties Q1 profit up 44 pct
April 28, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

UAE'S Emaar Properties Q1 profit up 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties , builder of the world’s tallest tower, reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter net operating profit on Saturday on increased property sales in Dubai and strong revenue from shopping malls business.

The United Arab Emirates’ largest developer by market value made a net operating profit of 606 million UAE dirhams ($165 million), compared to 421 million dirhams during the same period last year, it said in an emailed statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 496.75 million dirhams.

Revenue for the quarter was 1.821 billion dirhams, the company said in the statement. (Writing by Rania El Gamal)

