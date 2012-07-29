Dubai's Emaar Properties Q2 net profit more than doubles

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest developer Emaar Properties on Sunday said its second-quarter net profit had more than doubled.

The builder of the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, made a net profit of 614 million dirhams ($167.17 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 250 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, Emaar said in a statement.

This beat the forecasts of three analysts polled by Reuters, who on average expected Emaar would make a net profit of 516.33 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Matt Smith)