Saudi's Emaar The Economic City extends 5 bln riyal loan grace period
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Emaar The Economic City extends 5 bln riyal loan grace period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Emaar The Economic City (EEC) said on Thursday the grace period before starting to repay a 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) loan it signed with the kingdom’s Ministry of Finance in 2011 has been extended by five years.

The first payment will commence in 2020 and the rest of the payments will be due over the period until 2026, EEC said in a bourse statement.

The company, a consortium headed by top Dubai real estate developer Emaar Properties and Saudi investors, is building King Abdullah Economic City, a special economic zone on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast near Jeddah. ($1 = 3.7491 riyals) (Reporting By Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Arnold)

