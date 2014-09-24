FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Emaar Economic City signs 2 bln riyal loan with SABB
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi Emaar Economic City signs 2 bln riyal loan with SABB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Emaar Economic City has secured a 2 billion riyal ($533 million) Islamic murabaha loan from Saudi British Bank (SABB), an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, the company said on Wednesday.

The company will use the loan, which matures in September 2021, to build residential and infrastructure projects in King Abdullah Economic City, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock market.

Emaar Economic City, a consortium headed by Dubai’s Emaar Properties and Saudi investors, focuses on building King Abdullah Economic City, a special economic zone on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast near Jeddah.

The zone is projected to be the size of Washington DC when completed, hosting as many as 2 million people and helping to diversify the kingdom’s economy beyond oil into light industry and shipping. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.