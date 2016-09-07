FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Emaar Economic City affiliate gets 2.7 bln riyal loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Emaar the Economic City said on Wednesday that an affiliate had obtained a 2.7 billion riyal ($720 million) Islamic loan from banks to finance the second phase of building King Abdullah Port.

Ports Development Co secured a murabaha facility from Arab National Bank and Saudi British Bank with a tenor of 14 years, Emaar said in a bourse statement. The loan is backed by collateral, including the port's plot of land.

Emaar is developing King Abdullah Economic City, a massive business zone on the Red Sea coast near Jeddah. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, was negotiating to buy a stake in the project in order to accelerate its development. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
