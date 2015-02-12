FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Emaar Misr formally requests Egypt bourse listing
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Emaar Misr formally requests Egypt bourse listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Emaar Misr, the Egyptian arm of Dubai’s largest listed real estate developer Emaar Properties , filed a formal request to list its shares on the stock market, Egypt’s bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement did not say how much the initial public offering would be worth, though two sources told Reuters in January that Emaar Misr would issue more than 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($262.30 million) worth of shares.

Emaar Misr, which the bourse statement said has capital of 878 million Egyptian pounds, is a significant foreign investor in Egypt’s real estate sector.

The last initial public offering on the Egyptian stock exchange was Arabian Cement in May 2014.

Emaar Misr is being advised by EFG Hermes and JP Morgan.

$1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.