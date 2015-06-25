Second tranche of Emaar Misr's initial public offer 36 times oversubscribed -traders

CAIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - The second tranche of Egyptian property company Emaar Misr’s initial public offering was oversubscribed by about 36 times, traders said on Thursday.

The company offered 90 million shares last week in the second tranche of its IPO on the Cairo stock exchange. Traders said it drew subscriptions for 3.23 billion shares.

Emaar Misr is floating 12.99 percent of the company, amounting to 600 million shares. Of these, 510 million have been allocated to institutional investors. That tranche was 11 times oversubscribed, Dubai-listed Emaar said earlier this month. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Susan Fenton)