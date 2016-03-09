Dubai's Emaar Malls proposes dividend of 0.1 dhs/share

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Malls has recommended paying a dividend of 0.1 dirhams ($0.03) per share for the 15 months to Dec. 31, 2015, the company said on Wednesday.

The Emaar Properties subsidiary made a net profit of 2.07 billion dirhams in this period.

Emaar Malls joined Dubai’s bourse in early October 2014 after the parent firm spun off its unit into a separately listed company following an initial public offering.