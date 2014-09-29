FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emaar Properties says malls unit IPO priced at top of range
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties says malls unit IPO priced at top of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties said on Monday that shares in the initial public offer of its malls unit would be sold at 2.90 dirhams per share, at the top of the proposed price range, valuing the business at 37.7 billion dirhams ($10.3 billion).

The portion of shares allocated to institutional investors was covered more than 30 times, with retail investors submitting orders worth over 20 times the amount of shares available to them, the bourse filing from Emaar said.

Trading of the shares will begin on Oct. 2 on the Dubai Financial Market, the statement confirmed. (1 US dollar = 3.6725 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.