FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dubai's Emaar Malls Q2 profit rises 11.2 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Emaar Malls Q2 profit rises 11.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties which operates high-end retail facilities including Dubai Mall, reported an 11.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Emaar Malls made a net profit of 458 million dirhams ($124.8 million) in the three months to June 30 compared with a profit of 412 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

EFG Hermes had forecast Emaar Malls would make a quarterly profit of 488 million dirhams.

Quarterly revenue was 785 million dirhams, up from 721 million dirhams a year earlier.

Emaar Properties owns about 85 percent of Emaar Malls, having floated the remainder in 2014. At the time, the 5.8 billion dirham share sale was the Gulf's largest since 2008. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.