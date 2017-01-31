FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 7 months ago

Dubai's Emaar Malls posts 3.9 pct rise in fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

* Net profit of 452 million UAE dirhams ($123 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement, compared with a profit of 435 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

* EFG Hermes forecast: 466.95 mln dirhams. SICO Bahrain: 468.95 mln dirhams.

* Quarterly rental income was 835 million dirhams, up from 821 million dirhams a year earlier.

* For the full-year Emaar Malls posted a net profit of 1.87 billion dirhams, against a 1.66 billion dirhams in 2015. Emaar Properties owns about 85 percent of Emaar Malls, having floated the remainder in 2014. At the time, the 5.8 billion dirham share sale was the Gulf's largest since 2008. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David Goodman)

