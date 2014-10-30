FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emaar Malls Group Q3 net profit rises 55 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Emaar Malls Group Q3 net profit rises 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Emaar Properties that listed on the emirate’s main stock market in October, reported a 55.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The retail and malls unit of Dubai’s largest developer made a quarterly profit of 321.18 million dirham ($87.5 million), up from 206.97 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

Quarterly revenue was 649.88 million dirhams versus 542.74 million dirhams a year ago. ($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.