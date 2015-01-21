FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar Malls Q4 net profit rises 5 pct
January 21, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Malls Q4 net profit rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

EMG made a net profit of 412 million dirhams ($112.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 394 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Quarterly revenue was 800 million dirhams, up from 744 million dirhams a year earlier.

EMG made an annual profit of 1.35 billion dirhams in 2014, against 1.10 billion dirhams in 2013.

Emaar Properties owns 84.6 percent of EMG, having floated 15.4 percent of its subsidiary last September. At the time, the 5.8 billion dirham share sale was the Gulf’s largest since 2008. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

