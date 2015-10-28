FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17 pct
October 28, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Emaar Malls made a net profit of 376 million dirhams ($102.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, the company said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 321 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue was 728 million dirhams, 12 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

EFG Hermes forecast the company to make a quarterly net profit of 387.7 million dirhams.

Parent firm Emaar Properties owns about 85 percent of Emaar Malls, having floated the remainder last year. At the time, the 5.8 billion dirham share sale was the Gulf’s largest since 2008. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)

