Dubai's Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17.2 pct
November 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 17.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Emaar Malls made a net profit of 376.4 million dirhams ($102.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, the company said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 321.2 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue was 728.1 million dirhams, up from 649.9 million dirhams.

EFG Hermes had forecast the company would make a quarterly net profit of 387.7 million dirhams. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

