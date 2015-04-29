FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emaar Malls Q1 net profit rises 32 pct
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Malls Q1 net profit rises 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

EMG made a net profit of 433 million dirhams ($117.9 million) in the three months to March 31, the company said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 329 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Quarterly revenue was 735 million dirhams, up 21 percent year-on-year.

Parent firm Emaar Properties owns an 84.6 percent stake in EMG, having floated 15.4 percent of its subsidiary last September. At the time, the 5.8 billion dirhams share sale was the Gulf’s largest since 2008.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.