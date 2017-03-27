FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 5 months ago

Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.

The bid has so far not been accepted by Souq.com's shareholders, Emaar Malls said in a bourse statement. Local business magazine Arabian Business had previously reported the bid.

Last week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Amazon.com Inc had agreed in principle to buy Souq.com. Amazon declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Souq.com did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

