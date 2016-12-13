FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Emaar appoints hospitality and leisure unit CEO
December 13, 2016 / 9:24 AM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Emaar appoints hospitality and leisure unit CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Olivier Harnisch as the chief executive of its hospitality and leisure business Emaar Hospitality Group.

Harnisch joins from Brussels-based Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, where he previously served as chief operating officer, the developer said in a statement.

He will be responsible for overseeing Emaar's three hotel brands: The Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels and leisure assets.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
