MOVES-Emaar appoints hospitality and leisure unit CEO

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Olivier Harnisch as the chief executive of its hospitality and leisure business Emaar Hospitality Group.

Harnisch joins from Brussels-based Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, where he previously served as chief operating officer, the developer said in a statement.

He will be responsible for overseeing Emaar's three hotel brands: The Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels and leisure assets.