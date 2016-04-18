FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emaar Properties approves 2015 dividend despite shareholder call for hike
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

Emaar Properties approves 2015 dividend despite shareholder call for hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Dubai’s Emaar Properties have approved the proposed cash dividend for 2015 at its annual general meeting despite a call from some to hike the payout.

The developer, in which Dubai’s government owns a minority stake, had proposed paying a cash dividend of 15 percent, equivalent to 0.15 dirhams ($0.04) per share. However, there was a call from the floor of the meeting from some shareholders to increase the payout to 20 percent.

The increased payout was rejected when put to a full shareholder vote. ($1 = 3.6735 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.