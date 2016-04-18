Emaar Properties approves 2015 dividend despite shareholder call for hike

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Dubai’s Emaar Properties have approved the proposed cash dividend for 2015 at its annual general meeting despite a call from some to hike the payout.

The developer, in which Dubai’s government owns a minority stake, had proposed paying a cash dividend of 15 percent, equivalent to 0.15 dirhams ($0.04) per share. However, there was a call from the floor of the meeting from some shareholders to increase the payout to 20 percent.

The increased payout was rejected when put to a full shareholder vote. ($1 = 3.6735 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)