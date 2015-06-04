Emaar Properties sets price range for up to $334 mln Egypt unit float

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties announced the price range on Thursday for the initial share sale in its Egyptian unit, giving an offer size of 2.55 billion pounds ($334 million) at the top of the range.

The initial public offer will see 600 million shares, equivalent to 12.99 percent of the company, offered at a price between 3.5 pounds and 4.25 pounds, with the final price to be decided on or around June 18, Emaar said in a bourse filing in Dubai.

The subscription period for institutions will start on Thursday and run until June 16, on which day retail investors will begin subscribing. The retail offer will conclude on June 25.

Emaar Misr is expected to be listed on the Cairo stock exchange on or around July 2, the statement from Dubai’s largest listed developer added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)