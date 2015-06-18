FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emaar Misr sets IPO price at 3.8 Egyptian pounds per share
June 18, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Emaar Misr sets IPO price at 3.8 Egyptian pounds per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Emaar Misr has priced its initial public offering at 3.8 Egyptian pounds ($0.4980) per share, parent firm Emaar Properties said on Thursday.

Emaar said earlier this month the offer would be priced at between 3.5 pounds and 4.25 pounds per share.

Emaar Misr is floating 12.99 percent of the company, amounting to 600 million shares. Of these, 510 million have been allocated to institutional investors. This tranche was 11 times oversubscribed, Dubai-listed Emaar said in a statement to Dubai Financial Market.

The remaining 90 million shares will be offered to other investors until June 25 and Emaar Misr is likely to list on the Cairo bourse around July 2.

Some of the sale proceeds will help fund Emaar Misr’s developments in Egypt and buy land.

Emaar Misr appointed EFG Hermes and JP Morgan as the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Offer. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

