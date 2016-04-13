FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar Properties says to reorganise India unit through demerger
April 13, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties says to reorganise India unit through demerger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties plans to reorganise its Indian business through a demerger, the emirate’s biggest property developer said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Emaar will demerge from its India-based joint venture Emaar MGF Land Limited, which will “enable Emaar to implement focused strategy for its real estate business in India and will allow the business to undertake future expansion strategies,” the developer said.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
