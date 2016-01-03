FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar Properties says "no material impact" from hotel fire
January 3, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties says "no material impact" from hotel fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties on Sunday said a hotel fire should have “no material impact” on the company because the building and risk of fire are covered by its insurance.

A blaze engulfed Emaar’s 63-storey Address Downtown luxury hotel and residential tower on New Year’s Eve.

The fire has been contained and the company and authorities are investigating its cause, Emaar added in the statement to Dubai’s bourse.

Emaar’s shares were down 2.1 percent as of 0644 GMT, having fallen as much as 4.4 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

