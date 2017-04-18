FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Dubai's Emaar to reopen burned out hotel in Q4
April 18, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 4 months ago

Dubai's Emaar to reopen burned out hotel in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Dubai's Address Downtown hotel, which was damaged in a New Year's Eve fire in 2015, will reopen in the fourth quarter, the chief executive of the hospitality group of operator Emaar Properties said on Tuesday.

"We are focusing on getting The Address Downtown more beautiful than before, totally ready and we're well on track," Olivier Harnisch said at a news conference in Dubai.

Emaar Chairman Mohamed Alabbar had earlier said the 63-storey hotel and residential tower would reopen sometime this year.

Harnisch declined to provide a specific date for the reopening.

"It will definitely be before the end of the year," he said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by David Evans)

