FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Emaar Properties beachfront project to cost $2.7 bln
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai Emaar Properties beachfront project to cost $2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties’ mixed-use beachfront development in Dubai’s Al Mamzar district is expected to have a preliminary cost of 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion), the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM stated on Wednesday.

The project, announced last year in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, will have 4,000 residential units, 300 hotel rooms, and 250,000 square metres of retail outlets, WAM said in a statement. It did not provide further details.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.