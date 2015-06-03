Dubai Emaar Properties beachfront project to cost $2.7 bln

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties’ mixed-use beachfront development in Dubai’s Al Mamzar district is expected to have a preliminary cost of 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion), the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM stated on Wednesday.

The project, announced last year in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, will have 4,000 residential units, 300 hotel rooms, and 250,000 square metres of retail outlets, WAM said in a statement. It did not provide further details.