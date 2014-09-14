FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar looks to raise $1.58 bln from malls unit's IPO
September 14, 2014

Dubai's Emaar looks to raise $1.58 bln from malls unit's IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties is seeking to raise up to 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) from the initial public offer of shares in its malls unit, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Emaar expects to sell 2 billion shares in Emaar Malls Group with a price range of 2.50 to 2.90 dirhams per share, it said in an announcement in local newspaper Khaleej Times.

The final offer price will be determined following a bookbuilding process.

The share sale starts on Sunday and ends on Sept. 24 for retail investors and Sept. 26 for institutional investors. The shares will be listed on Dubai Financial Market on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

