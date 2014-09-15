FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar says institutional tranche of malls unit IPO covered across range
September 15, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Emaar says institutional tranche of malls unit IPO covered across range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties said the tranche of its malls unit initial share sale that was earmarked for institutional investors has been covered throughout the potential price range.

The Dubai-based developer is hoping to raise up to 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) from the sale of 15.4 percent of the unit, whose assets include Dubai Mall, one of the world’s largest shopping centres.

Emaar announced on Monday it would price each share in the initial public offering within the range of 2.5 dirhams to 2.9 dirhams, with 60 percent of the deal expected to go to institutional investors and the rest to the general public. (1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

