Dubai's Emaar says looks to sell land plot, no deal yet
October 14, 2014 / 4:27 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Emaar says looks to sell land plot, no deal yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed developer, said on Tuesday it was looking to sell a land plot in downtown Dubai and had received some offers for it, but no deal had been concluded yet.

In a brief bourse statement commenting on a report by local media, Emaar said the sale was in the “normal course of business”. It did not confirm or deny the 303 million dirham ($82.5 million) figure mentioned in the report as the sale price. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

