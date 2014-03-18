FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar appoints Morgan Stanley as adviser for retail unit IPO
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Emaar appoints Morgan Stanley as adviser for retail unit IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties has picked Morgan Stanley to advise it on the listing of a 25 percent stake in its retail and shopping mall unit, a statement from the developer said on Tuesday.

But Emaar has yet to appoint banks to manage the initial public offering, the statement added.

On Saturday, Dubai’s largest listed property developer said it would list 25 percent of its subsidiary in a public offer expected to raise between 8 billion and 9 billion dirhams ($2.18 billion to $2.45 billion).

