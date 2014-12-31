FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Emaar Properties names Amit Jain as group COO
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Emaar Properties names Amit Jain as group COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest developer Emaar Properties has named Amit Jain as group chief operating officer and chief executive of Emaar’s Dubai operations, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jain was previously executive director of finance and group chief financial officer at Emaar, according to the company’s website. He will continue to be responsible for financial matters at the group.

The statement also said Mohamed El Dahan and Ozan Balaban would become regional chief executive officers (CEO) at Emaar Properties.

El Dahan was previously CEO of Emaar Misr. Balaban was general manager for Emaar Turkey, which he will now head as well as oversee operations in Pakistan, Morocco and Jordan. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.