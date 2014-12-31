MOVES-Emaar Properties names Amit Jain as group COO

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest developer Emaar Properties has named Amit Jain as group chief operating officer and chief executive of Emaar’s Dubai operations, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jain was previously executive director of finance and group chief financial officer at Emaar, according to the company’s website. He will continue to be responsible for financial matters at the group.

The statement also said Mohamed El Dahan and Ozan Balaban would become regional chief executive officers (CEO) at Emaar Properties.

El Dahan was previously CEO of Emaar Misr. Balaban was general manager for Emaar Turkey, which he will now head as well as oversee operations in Pakistan, Morocco and Jordan. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Susan Thomas)