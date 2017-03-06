FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar chairman hopes for better year after "tough" 2016
March 6, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 5 months ago

Dubai's Emaar chairman hopes for better year after "tough" 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Dubai's largest listed real estate developer Emaar Properties , said on Monday he was hoping for a better year after a "tough" 2016.

Emaar, which built the world's biggest tower, the Burj Khalifa, has an $11.4 billion backlog of projects, he said at an investment conference in Dubai.

Alabbar also said he was "cautiously optimistic" about Dubai's property market in years ahead. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

