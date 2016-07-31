FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar Properties Q2 net profit up 8 pct
July 31, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q2 net profit up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.27 billion dirhams ($345.8 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.

That compares with a profit of 1.18 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period.

SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 1.06 billion dirhams.

Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.73 billion dirhams, up from 3.50 billion dirhams a year earlier, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Adrian Croft)

