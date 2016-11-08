FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 net profit up 36 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 net profit up 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties, builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 36 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday as revenue rose.

The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.15 billion dirhams ($313.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a bourse statement.

That compares with a profit of 843 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 1.20 billion dirhams and 1.33 billion dirhams respectively.

Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.85 billion dirhams, up 16 percent on the 3.33 billion dirhams recorded a year earlier.

It launched on Sept. 5 a new project, a golf course district in the south of the emirate. Emaar plans to fund the project with a little equity, a little debt, and off-plan sales, Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar said at the time. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.