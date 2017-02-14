Banks and earnings power European shares
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
DUBAI Feb 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 56 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.61 billion dirhams ($438.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.
That compares with a profit of 1.03 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 1.32 billion dirhams and 1.64 billion dirhams respectively. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Adrian Croft)
PARIS, Feb 15 European bourse operator Euronext on Wednesday said it planned to become a content provider of reference on agricultural products and other commodity markets, and would seek "a suitable acquisition target."
* FY net profit after tax EGP 69.6 million versus EGP 46.5 million year ago