Emaar Properties Q3 profit rises 21 pct
October 29, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Emaar Properties Q3 profit rises 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties, the builder of the world’s tallest tower, reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with an analyst estimate.

The Dubai-based developer, in which the government has an 31.2 percent stake, posted a net profit of 701 million dirhams ($206.38 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement.

That compares with a profit of 581 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar’s quarterly profit would be 762.4 million dirhams.

Revenue for the quarter was 1.98 billion dirhams, down from 2.35 billion dirhams a year ago.

Emaar’s third-quarter operating profit was 758 million dinars, but its net profit was lower due to the company taking an impairment of 57 million dirhams relating to mortgage affiliate Amlak. ($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
